Italy's Response to Spiraling Energy Costs: Diesel Excise Duty Cut Reinstated
Italy reinstated a temporary excise duty cut on diesel due to rising energy costs. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to protect household and business purchasing power while managing fiscal concerns. The measure costs €125 million with potential further government interventions planned to stabilize energy prices.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has brought back a temporary cut in diesel excise duties amid escalating energy costs, responding to widespread protests and fiscal concerns. This move aims to alleviate the burden on households and businesses.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government approved the decree to lower diesel prices by 17 euro cents per litre. This is part of a broader strategy to manage the economic impact of the Middle East conflict on Italy's energy prices.
The measure, costing €125 million, also includes tax reliefs for truck drivers and farmers. Future government actions may include measures to reduce electricity and gas bills, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. Higher deficits through 2028 could be requested from the EU's national escape clause.
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