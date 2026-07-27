Championship Return: Ingebrigtsen Eyes European Athletics Glory

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is making a comeback at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham after recovering from surgery. The 25-year-old Norwegian runner had an Achilles issue since last year. His team has confirmed his participation, but event specifics remain undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 23:24 IST
Championship Return: Ingebrigtsen Eyes European Athletics Glory
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
  • Country:
  • Norway

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, known for his prowess in middle and long-distance running, is set to make his much-anticipated return to competition. The Norwegian athlete announced he will compete at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham next month, marking his first race since undergoing surgery for an Achilles issue.

Ingebrigtsen, who holds two Olympic titles including the 1500m and 5000m, shared his excitement on Instagram about returning to the track, notably highlighting the appeal of Birmingham at this time of year. His spokesperson, Espen Skoland, confirmed the announcement and noted that specific events Ingebrigtsen will participate in are still under discussion.

Having been sidelined since the World Championships last September, Ingebrigtsen is eager to reclaim his athletic momentum. The athlete's team described his return as a huge relief and expressed optimism about his upcoming performance in European competition.

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