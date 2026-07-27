LVMH Navigates Global Challenges Amid Varied Luxury Market Trends

LVMH, the luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Dior, reported a 3% increase in sales for the second quarter, aided by strong U.S. demand despite declining tourism and spending in Europe linked to the Iran war. The figures met analysts' expectations, with sales reaching €19.5 billion.

Impressive growth in the Watches & Jewellery division, notably from Tiffany and Bulgari, offset slower progress in fashion and leather goods. The U.S. market remained a focal point, with sales rising 6% fueled by new wealth from technological advancements. However, the Iran war continued to impact European sales.

Despite a challenging macro environment, LVMH's diversification strategy has paid off, although its share price sees potential volatility. The market awaits further insights as rivals Kering and Hermes prepare to report their results. Analysts express a mixed outlook on sustaining investor interest and achieving future growth targets.