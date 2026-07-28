BRICS Health Ministers Back Landmark Traditional Medicine Initiative

BRICS Health Ministers have given traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) its strongest political endorsement to date, adopting the first-ever dedicated section on the subject in the BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration.

The decision was made during the 16th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting held in Chandigarh, India, on 23–24 July 2026. The declaration establishes a new BRICS expert working group on TCIM to strengthen dialogue, scientific collaboration and knowledge exchange among member countries, marking a significant milestone in health cooperation across the bloc.

The move reflects growing international recognition of traditional medicine as an important component of healthcare when supported by scientific evidence, quality standards and patient safety.

Member countries to strengthen research and clinical evidence

The declaration sets out a broad agenda to expand research and evidence generation for traditional medicine through joint projects involving multiple BRICS countries.

Member states agreed to promote collaborative clinical studies, share research methodologies and scientific expertise, document successful practices, and strengthen clinical validation of traditional therapies. The agreement also encourages cooperation on quality assurance, safety standards, toxicity assessments and pharmacovigilance to improve confidence in traditional medicine while recognising the value of diverse medical knowledge systems.

Countries are also encouraged to register TCIM clinical trials in World Health Organization-recognised registries, including the WHO International Traditional Medicine Clinical Trial Registry, helping improve transparency and global access to research findings.

Digital innovation to support future healthcare

BRICS members agreed to cooperate on developing digital knowledge platforms, databases and repositories that support TCIM research and information sharing. The declaration also highlights collaboration with initiatives such as the WHO Traditional Medicine Global Library while encouraging work on interoperable digital systems that allow countries to exchange knowledge more effectively.

The agreement also promotes the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to strengthen research, education and healthcare services related to traditional medicine.

Closer alignment with WHO strategy

The declaration reinforces cooperation with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, which has become an important international hub for research, capacity building and policy development in traditional medicine.

By aligning BRICS initiatives with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, member countries have strengthened international efforts to promote the safe, effective and evidence-based use of traditional medicine around the world.

The next BRICS Summit will take place in New Delhi on 12–13 September 2026 under the chairmanship of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grouping now includes 11 member countries and 10 partner nations, making it an increasingly influential platform for cooperation on global health, economic development and international policy.