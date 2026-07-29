US Base in Jordan Foils Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack

Iran launched ballistic missiles aimed at a U.S. base in Jordan. However, the missiles were successfully intercepted, according to a report by Axios citing a U.S. official. The incident reflects rising tensions in the region and underscores the complex dynamics of U.S.-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 03:51 IST
US Base in Jordan Foils Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran launched several ballistic missiles targeting a United States military base in Jordan, a move that could have escalated tensions in the region.

According to a report from Axios, the missiles were intercepted, preventing possible damage or casualties.

A U.S. official provided this information, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical friction involving Tehran and Washington.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026