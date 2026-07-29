US Base in Jordan Foils Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack
Iran launched ballistic missiles aimed at a U.S. base in Jordan. However, the missiles were successfully intercepted, according to a report by Axios citing a U.S. official. The incident reflects rising tensions in the region and underscores the complex dynamics of U.S.-Iran relations.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran launched several ballistic missiles targeting a United States military base in Jordan, a move that could have escalated tensions in the region.
According to a report from Axios, the missiles were intercepted, preventing possible damage or casualties.
A U.S. official provided this information, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical friction involving Tehran and Washington.
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