Argentina Resumes Poultry Exports to EU After Bird Flu Outbreak

Argentina's Ministry of Economy announced the resumption of poultry exports to the European Union beginning August 17. The exports had been halted in February due to a bird flu outbreak in Buenos Aires Province. This move marks a significant step in recovering trade relations post-outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:48 IST
Argentina Resumes Poultry Exports to EU After Bird Flu Outbreak
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  • Argentina

Argentina is set to restart its poultry exports to the European Union starting August 17, as confirmed by the country's Ministry of Economy on Tuesday. This development follows a suspension caused by a bird flu outbreak in February.

The outbreak at a facility in Buenos Aires Province had led to an immediate halt of poultry shipments to the EU, impacting trade and economic activities.

With the resumption, Argentina looks to restore and strengthen its trade relations with the EU, marking progress in overcoming the challenges posed by the health crisis.

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