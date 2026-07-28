Uganda Declares Victory Over Latest Ebola Outbreak
Uganda's Health Minister announced the country is Ebola-free after its recent outbreak, which affected 20 people and resulted in two deaths. The latest outbreak originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The ministry conducted rigorous nationwide surveillance and reported no new cases of the viral disease.
- Country:
- Uganda
Uganda's Health Minister declared the country free of Ebola on Tuesday, signaling the end of the latest outbreak of the viral haemorrhagic disease that recently affected the nation.
The outbreak, which was declared in mid-May, infected 20 people and led to the deaths of two individuals. Fifteen of these cases were linked to infections in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 3,000 cases have been confirmed.
Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi emphasized that intense nationwide surveillance was maintained by the ministry, ensuring no new Ebola cases have emerged since the outbreak announcement.
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