Uganda Declares Victory Over Latest Ebola Outbreak

Uganda's Health Minister declared the country free of Ebola on Tuesday, signaling the end of the latest outbreak of the viral haemorrhagic disease that recently affected the nation.

The outbreak, which was declared in mid-May, infected 20 people and led to the deaths of two individuals. Fifteen of these cases were linked to infections in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 3,000 cases have been confirmed.

Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi emphasized that intense nationwide surveillance was maintained by the ministry, ensuring no new Ebola cases have emerged since the outbreak announcement.