Lettuce Fears Spark Sales Slump Amid Cyclospora Outbreak

U.S. consumers are avoiding certain restaurants and curbing lettuce purchases as a Cyclospora outbreak fuels concerns over food safety, according to industry data. The outbreak has been connected to Taylor Farms’ iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell, sparking fear and confusion among diners.

Despite Taylor Farms’ efforts to recall potentially affected products, reported cases continue to rise, leaving health authorities scrambling to identify additional sources of infection. In North Carolina, parsley and cilantro have also emerged as possible culprits among those affected. While some restaurant chains including Taco Bell, Panera, and Chopt have seen decreased foot traffic, larger retailers have halted produce sourcing from the implicated region.

Sales of fresh lettuce have plummeted, reflecting consumer fear. Little Leaf Farms CEO Paul Sellew emphasized their safe production practices, including ultraviolet water disinfection and automated processing. As the sector battles contamination anxieties, Sellew reminded consumers that not all leafy greens are equally affected by these issues.