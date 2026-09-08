Controversial Food Labels Stir Debate in India

The Indian government faces strong criticism over its proposed food warning labels from both health advocates and major food companies. Critics argue that the proposed thresholds either miss key products or overly penalize them, raising issues for India's expansive packaged food industry.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's recent proposal includes a hexagonal red label for products with high amounts of added sugar, salt, or saturated fat. However, opponents contend the plan overlooks public interest by potentially exempting many unhealthy items.

Activists believe the new rules create an 'industry-friendly loophole', while food companies caution against broad red flagging, citing potential market disruptions. The debate reflects tensions between regulatory standards and commercial interests in Indian food markets.