Controversial Food Labels Stir Debate in India
India's proposed food warning labels have sparked controversy, drawing criticism from both health experts and food corporations. While activists argue the proposal favors industry and overlooks public health, food companies warn that the strict criteria could wrongly target many products. The debate has reached formal court objections.
The Indian government faces strong criticism over its proposed food warning labels from both health advocates and major food companies. Critics argue that the proposed thresholds either miss key products or overly penalize them, raising issues for India's expansive packaged food industry.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's recent proposal includes a hexagonal red label for products with high amounts of added sugar, salt, or saturated fat. However, opponents contend the plan overlooks public interest by potentially exempting many unhealthy items.
Activists believe the new rules create an 'industry-friendly loophole', while food companies caution against broad red flagging, citing potential market disruptions. The debate reflects tensions between regulatory standards and commercial interests in Indian food markets.