Reflecting on Resilience: 25 Years After 9/11

Marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Americans gathered nationwide to honor nearly 3,000 victims. Ceremonies took place at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The event highlighted enduring public sentiment, new generations' experiences, and ongoing health impacts on rescue workers and civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:13 IST
Reflecting on Resilience: 25 Years After 9/11

In a poignant remembrance of the September 11 attacks, Americans gathered across the country to commemorate the 25th anniversary, paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims.

The main ceremony at Ground Zero featured Vice President JD Vance alongside former presidents, marking the impact of a day that reshaped U.S. history.

Attendees, including the bereaved and even children of victims, engaged in somber readings, while health issues from post-9/11 debris exposure continue affecting first responders and civilians.

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