Reflecting on Resilience: 25 Years After 9/11

In a poignant remembrance of the September 11 attacks, Americans gathered across the country to commemorate the 25th anniversary, paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims.

The main ceremony at Ground Zero featured Vice President JD Vance alongside former presidents, marking the impact of a day that reshaped U.S. history.

Attendees, including the bereaved and even children of victims, engaged in somber readings, while health issues from post-9/11 debris exposure continue affecting first responders and civilians.