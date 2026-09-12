Ebola Outbreak Expands to Seventh Province in DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported a concerning rise in Ebola cases, with confirmed figures reaching 7,022, according to government data released on Friday.

The recent report from the public health institute revealed that the Ebola outbreak has now extended its reach to a seventh province, South Ubangi, located in the country's northwest.

This marks a significant expansion of the virus's impact, emphasizing the need for escalated efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.