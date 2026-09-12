Saudi-Iraq Tensions: A Call for Diplomacy

In a significant diplomatic move, Iraq has welcomed Saudi Arabia's choice to refrain from retaliation after drone attacks targeted the East-West pipeline. The attacks, allegedly launched from Iraqi territory, have heightened tensions in the region.

Iraq has strongly condemned any actions that threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution. A statement from Iraq's armed forces confirmed an investigation initiated by the prime minister to identify and address those responsible.

This development underscores the delicate balance of relations in the Middle East, where geopolitical strategies continue to evolve in response to emerging threats and challenges.