Saudi-Iraq Tensions: A Call for Diplomacy

Iraq has expressed approval for Saudi Arabia's choice not to retaliate following drone strikes on the East-West pipeline, reportedly launched from Iraqi soil. Iraq condemned the attacks threatening Saudi security and announced an investigation by its prime minister into those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 02:01 IST
Saudi-Iraq Tensions: A Call for Diplomacy
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In a significant diplomatic move, Iraq has welcomed Saudi Arabia's choice to refrain from retaliation after drone attacks targeted the East-West pipeline. The attacks, allegedly launched from Iraqi territory, have heightened tensions in the region.

Iraq has strongly condemned any actions that threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution. A statement from Iraq's armed forces confirmed an investigation initiated by the prime minister to identify and address those responsible.

This development underscores the delicate balance of relations in the Middle East, where geopolitical strategies continue to evolve in response to emerging threats and challenges.

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