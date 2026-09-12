Trump and Musk Fuel Republican Campaigns with Major Funds

The Republican party's fundraising efforts for the 2026 midterm elections have gained considerable momentum, thanks to significant contributions from former U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. With Democrats showing strong voter motivation, these strategic financial injections aim to stabilize Republican control in Congress.

Trump has committed to channel between $400 million and $500 million to back Republican candidates, directing $74 million specifically for House and Senate races in crucial states like Michigan and Ohio. This comes amid challenges, including his lowest approval ratings, that threaten to influence outcomes in favor of Democrats.

Meanwhile, Musk’s America PAC is actively spending on election efforts, including digital advertising and direct mail campaigns, underscoring the urgency of rallying Republican voter turnout. New PACs, such as Trump-funded No Going Back, reflect strategies to separate from Trump’s brand, aiming to attract independent voters disenchanted with traditional affiliations.