India's Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on Food Warning Labels

India's Supreme Court has mandated the federal government to establish a clear pathway for implementing food warning labels on packaged products within a 10-day deadline. This move escalates the pressure on New Delhi amidst increasing concerns over public health and food safety standards.

The order follows complaints from a health non-profit organization as the government responds to intensified public demand for stricter regulations in the wake of nationwide food safety raids. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India previously proposed a two-phased labeling program, starting with red-colored hexagonal warning labels for products exceeding limits in sugar, salt, or saturated fat.

The Supreme Court expressed concern about potential delays in the second phase, emphasizing the need for immediate action. In response, a government official stated that the Food Authority is contemplating implementing both phases rapidly, despite resistance from India's food and beverage industry, which has labeled the measures as confusing and inefficient.