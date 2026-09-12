Global Events: From BRICS Financial Reforms to Health Crises

Amid calls for reform of global financial institutions by BRICS, world events intensify with Ebola spreading in Congo, a massive U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak ending, and geopolitical tensions rising. Leaders seek strategic alliances, influencing the economic, health, and political landscapes globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 05:24 IST
Global Events: From BRICS Financial Reforms to Health Crises
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The BRICS finance ministers have made a strong call for the reform of global financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank. The emerging markets demand a stronger voice as their share in global output grows, underscoring the pending need for economic governance changes.

Meanwhile, international health crises are highlighted by Congo's Ebola outbreak surpassing 7,000 cases, marking it as the deadliest in history. Simultaneously, the U.S. concludes its largest recorded cyclosporiasis outbreak, renewing scrutiny on food safety mechanisms for imported products.

Globally, political dynamics shift as Russian President Putin discusses the influence of Western globalists on European politics, emphasizing BRICS as a potential counterbalance. This comes alongside Modi and Putin's efforts to fortify India's and Russia's ties against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions.

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