Trump's Probes and Policies: A Heated Debate

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing an investigation into former President Donald Trump's adversaries has stepped down, raising questions about the future of the probe. Joseph diGenova's exit may impact ongoing efforts to uncover potential conspiracies against Trump. Meanwhile, the U.S. is bracing for a potential rate hike as gasoline prices rise.

President Trump's plan for $5,000 dividend checks has met skepticism among Republicans over concerns it could fuel inflation. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the use of a Republican-favored congressional map in Missouri, marking a defeat for Trump and the party in their bid to maintain power.

Finally, U.S. health officials have declared the end of the largest recorded cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated lettuce. As these events unfold, the nation remains vigilant on economic, political, and public health fronts.