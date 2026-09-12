Trump's Probes and Policies: A Heated Debate

The current domestic news in the U.S. touches on multiple high-profile issues, from the resignation of a prosecutor investigating Trump foes to rising consumer prices due to gasoline costs. Other highlights include skepticism over Trump's $5,000 dividend plan, the end of a cyclosporiasis outbreak, and controversy over a Republican-drawn congressional map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 05:24 IST
Trump's Probes and Policies: A Heated Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing an investigation into former President Donald Trump's adversaries has stepped down, raising questions about the future of the probe. Joseph diGenova's exit may impact ongoing efforts to uncover potential conspiracies against Trump. Meanwhile, the U.S. is bracing for a potential rate hike as gasoline prices rise.

President Trump's plan for $5,000 dividend checks has met skepticism among Republicans over concerns it could fuel inflation. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the use of a Republican-favored congressional map in Missouri, marking a defeat for Trump and the party in their bid to maintain power.

Finally, U.S. health officials have declared the end of the largest recorded cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated lettuce. As these events unfold, the nation remains vigilant on economic, political, and public health fronts.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026