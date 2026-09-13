Health Headlines: Epidemics, Legal Battles, and Big Pharma Moves

The Democratic Republic of Congo reports a surge in Ebola cases, now exceeding 7,000, with the outbreak spreading to a seventh province, South Ubangi. Government data highlights the expanding crisis.

In the U.S., authorities declared the end of a significant cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce. The FDA is still investigating the source, calling for renewed food-safety measures.

Bayer's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement faces a crucial test in a Missouri court, as objections from plaintiffs’ attorneys question the framework offered for resolving cancer-related lawsuits.