Health Headlines: Epidemics, Legal Battles, and Big Pharma Moves

The Democratic Republic of Congo sees Ebola cases surpass 7,000. The U.S. ends its largest cyclosporiasis outbreak, while Bayer faces a court test over Roundup litigation. The FDA extends Exelixis' cancer drug review, and India mandates food warning labels. AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug fails in trials, and Novartis acquisitions face scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:28 IST
Health Headlines: Epidemics, Legal Battles, and Big Pharma Moves
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The Democratic Republic of Congo reports a surge in Ebola cases, now exceeding 7,000, with the outbreak spreading to a seventh province, South Ubangi. Government data highlights the expanding crisis.

In the U.S., authorities declared the end of a significant cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce. The FDA is still investigating the source, calling for renewed food-safety measures.

Bayer's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement faces a crucial test in a Missouri court, as objections from plaintiffs’ attorneys question the framework offered for resolving cancer-related lawsuits.

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