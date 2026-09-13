Marquez's San Marino Comeback: Ducati's Reign Intensifies

Marc Marquez took the lead in the MotoGP championship after winning the San Marino Grand Prix. Despite challenges, his fifth win allowed him to surpass Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed early in the race. Marquez now leads the standings, marking a comeback after trailing earlier in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:03 IST
Marquez's San Marino Comeback: Ducati's Reign Intensifies
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Marc Marquez has overtaken the competition in the MotoGP championship standings following a significant victory at the San Marino Grand Prix. The Ducati rider's win marked his fifth of the season, pushing him to the top of the leaderboard for the first time this year.

The race was marked by a chaotic start, with home favorite Marco Bezzecchi crashing out on the opening lap. Marquez, undeterred by the early chaos, capitalized on the opportunity, moving ahead in the competition alongside his brother Alex who managed a second-place finish.

Despite trailing significantly earlier in the season, Marquez expressed determination to continue fighting against strong competitors like Jorge Martin. His victory underscores a stunning comeback narrative, leaving Aprilia's hopes dashed at their home event.

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