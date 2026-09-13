In a candid interaction with the press in Ireland, U.S. President Donald Trump requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to desist from assaulting Russian diesel infrastructure. Trump's appeal emphasized the presence of numerous other viable targets, urging a redirection of efforts elsewhere.

Trump stated, 'We spoke to Mr. Zelenskiy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel,' reinforcing his stance against the disruption of diesel supply lines.

This plea reflects the persisting geopolitical tensions influencing Ukraine and Russia's interactions. Trump's dialogue with Zelenskiy marks a notable moment in the complex dynamics of international diplomacy.