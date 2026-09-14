GE HealthCare Eyes $1 Billion Acquisition of Sofie Biosciences

GE HealthCare Technologies is negotiating a deal worth $1 billion to acquire Sofie Biosciences, a radiopharmaceutical developer. This potential acquisition was reported by the Financial Times, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the negotiations. The deal underscores GE HealthCare's strategic expansion efforts in the medical technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 10:30 IST
GE HealthCare Eyes $1 Billion Acquisition of Sofie Biosciences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

GE HealthCare Technologies is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Sofie Biosciences for an estimated $1 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times. Sources familiar with the matter provided the details.

The acquisition, if finalized, would enhance GE HealthCare's position in the radiopharmaceutical market, a specialized area of medical technology dedicated to substances used in imaging and therapy.

This strategic move indicates GE HealthCare's continued commitment to expanding its footprint in the rapidly evolving health tech industry, aiming to bolster its product portfolio and innovation capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026