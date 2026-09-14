GE HealthCare Eyes $1 Billion Acquisition of Sofie Biosciences

GE HealthCare Technologies is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Sofie Biosciences for an estimated $1 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times. Sources familiar with the matter provided the details.

The acquisition, if finalized, would enhance GE HealthCare's position in the radiopharmaceutical market, a specialized area of medical technology dedicated to substances used in imaging and therapy.

This strategic move indicates GE HealthCare's continued commitment to expanding its footprint in the rapidly evolving health tech industry, aiming to bolster its product portfolio and innovation capabilities.