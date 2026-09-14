Health Giants Make Big Moves and Discoveries

Recent health news highlights major industry moves and breakthroughs. Kimberly-Clark offers concessions for its Kenvue acquisition while Definium's LSD-based drug reduces anxiety symptoms. Scholar Rock sets a high price for its spinal muscular atrophy drug, and Electra Therapeutics eyes a massive IPO. BioNTech's lung cancer drug shows promise in trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:27 IST
Health Giants Make Big Moves and Discoveries
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Kimberly-Clark is negotiating with EU regulators to push through its $40 billion acquisition of Tylenol maker Kenvue. Concessions are on the table to address antitrust concerns, sources say. The deal, announced last November, would expand Kimberly-Clark's product line to include Listerine, Aveeno, and Neutrogena.

Definium Therapeutics shares surged after its LSD-based drug showed significant anxiety reduction in late-stage trials. The treatment, a single 100-microgram dose, outperformed placebos, cutting anxiety scale scores by nearly double.

Scholar Rock's new spinal muscular atrophy drug will cost $11,659 per vial, with an annual patient cost averaging $310,000. Meanwhile, Electra Therapeutics aims for a $977.6 million valuation via a U.S. IPO, joining the revival in biotech offerings. BioNTech's lung cancer treatment prolonged patient lives in recent trials, offering new hope.

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