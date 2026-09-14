Health Giants Make Big Moves and Discoveries

Kimberly-Clark is negotiating with EU regulators to push through its $40 billion acquisition of Tylenol maker Kenvue. Concessions are on the table to address antitrust concerns, sources say. The deal, announced last November, would expand Kimberly-Clark's product line to include Listerine, Aveeno, and Neutrogena.

Definium Therapeutics shares surged after its LSD-based drug showed significant anxiety reduction in late-stage trials. The treatment, a single 100-microgram dose, outperformed placebos, cutting anxiety scale scores by nearly double.

Scholar Rock's new spinal muscular atrophy drug will cost $11,659 per vial, with an annual patient cost averaging $310,000. Meanwhile, Electra Therapeutics aims for a $977.6 million valuation via a U.S. IPO, joining the revival in biotech offerings. BioNTech's lung cancer treatment prolonged patient lives in recent trials, offering new hope.