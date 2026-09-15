Vaccine Hesitancy and Market Moves: A Health Industry Review
Vaccine hesitancy in affluent countries hampers the global eradication of measles, according to Bill Gates. Meanwhile, the health sector is abuzz with asset sales, new product unveilings, and various drug development efforts. Trust in vaccines has declined in the US, contributing to the resurgence of measles outbreaks.
Vaccine hesitancy in wealthy nations is stalling efforts to eradicate measles globally, warns philanthropist Bill Gates, despite considering the disease a target for his foundation. Gates emphasized that ending measles remains elusive due to decreasing vaccination rates in the United States and other rich countries.
In business developments, Kimberly-Clark is set to make concessions to allay EU antitrust worries concerning its takeover of Kenvue, boosting its share value. In other pharmaceutical news, Novo Nordisk plans a cultural shift amidst a growing competition in the obesity drug arena.
Meanwhile, public trust in childhood vaccines is faltering in the U.S., coinciding with a rise in measles cases after years of stability. This dip in confidence poses a significant health risk, health experts warn. The situation is exacerbated by the death of a woman in Pennsylvania from measles complications.