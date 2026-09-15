Vaccine Hesitancy and Market Moves: A Health Industry Review

Vaccine hesitancy in wealthy nations is stalling efforts to eradicate measles globally, warns philanthropist Bill Gates, despite considering the disease a target for his foundation. Gates emphasized that ending measles remains elusive due to decreasing vaccination rates in the United States and other rich countries.

In business developments, Kimberly-Clark is set to make concessions to allay EU antitrust worries concerning its takeover of Kenvue, boosting its share value. In other pharmaceutical news, Novo Nordisk plans a cultural shift amidst a growing competition in the obesity drug arena.

Meanwhile, public trust in childhood vaccines is faltering in the U.S., coinciding with a rise in measles cases after years of stability. This dip in confidence poses a significant health risk, health experts warn. The situation is exacerbated by the death of a woman in Pennsylvania from measles complications.