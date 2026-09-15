Trump Criticizes Supreme Court: A Conservative Divide

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the U.S. Supreme Court justices, suggesting those he appointed have been swayed by Democratic influence.

The rebuke followed the court's refusal to allow the U.S. Postal Service to implement new rules on mail-in ballots, a decision seen as a setback for Republican electoral strategies.

Trump's remarks underscore a widening rift within conservative circles, with the former leader chiding the court's conservative majority for rulings he deems damaging and inconsistent with his policy aspirations.