Trump Criticizes Supreme Court: A Conservative Divide

Former President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming its decisions are influenced by Democrats. The court rejected his administration's proposal affecting mail-in ballots. Trump expressed disappointment over the court he helped shape, particularly targeting its impact on his policies involving trade and citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:43 IST
Trump Criticizes Supreme Court: A Conservative Divide
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Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the U.S. Supreme Court justices, suggesting those he appointed have been swayed by Democratic influence.

The rebuke followed the court's refusal to allow the U.S. Postal Service to implement new rules on mail-in ballots, a decision seen as a setback for Republican electoral strategies.

Trump's remarks underscore a widening rift within conservative circles, with the former leader chiding the court's conservative majority for rulings he deems damaging and inconsistent with his policy aspirations.

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