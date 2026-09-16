Tech Stocks Propel Mainland China and Hong Kong Markets

Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets saw a rise on Wednesday, primarily driven by the technology sector. Investor gains, however, were limited as many awaited the Federal Reserve's impending policy announcement. Tech shares played a pivotal role in this market movement, amid cautious trading sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 09:48 IST
Tech Stocks Propel Mainland China and Hong Kong Markets
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The stock markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong experienced a modest increase on Wednesday, thanks primarily to gains in the technology sector.

However, the overall market momentum was restrained as investors remained cautious, holding back from making substantial investments pending the Federal Reserve's policy decision expected later in the day.

This anticipation limited the extent of the gains, highlighting a wait-and-see approach among market participants.

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