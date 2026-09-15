Efforts Show Promise in Fighting Congo's Ebola Outbreak

U.N. officials have reported progress in curbing the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, though the epidemic remains significant. Despite encouraging signs, especially in Ituri province, North Kivu still faces challenges with rising cases. Authorities urge continued vigilance, as past epidemics have rebounded despite early progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:28 IST
Efforts Show Promise in Fighting Congo's Ebola Outbreak
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The United Nations officials on Tuesday highlighted promising developments in combating Ebola in eastern Congo. However, they emphasized that the epidemic remained extensive and would necessitate several months to fully control.

U.N. special Ebola coordinator Julien Harneis commented in Geneva, noting progress in specific areas despite the rise in other locations. The ongoing outbreak continues to be the second deadliest, trailing only the West African epidemic from 2014 to 2016.

Despite reports of a potential turning point, WHO's Olivier le Polain cautioned it was premature to declare the epidemic past its peak and stated significant support is vital to achieve complete control over the outbreak.

Congo's Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba acknowledged 'encouraging signs' since the peak in mid-August. He noted a reduction in daily new cases from 120 at the epidemic's peak to around 80 currently.

UN officials report that Ituri province sees improvements, but North Kivu continues to face a fast-growing number of cases. This region's unique challenges, including dense population and security issues, remain concerning.

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