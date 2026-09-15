Ebola Battle in Congo Shows Progress Amidst Ongoing Challenges

Efforts to control the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo are yielding positive results, yet the epidemic remains significant. While new case numbers are dropping, officials emphasize the need for continued vigilance as the situation is still considered massive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:07 IST
Ebola Battle in Congo Shows Progress Amidst Ongoing Challenges
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The United Nations has reported that measures to contain the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo are showing promising outcomes. Nonetheless, officials emphasized on Tuesday that the epidemic remains substantial and will require several months to be contained entirely.

During a Geneva news briefing, Julien Harneis, the U.N. special Ebola coordinator, described the outbreak as deadly and vast, ranking as the second most lethal on record. Though progress has been made, Harneis noted an ongoing increase in cases in certain areas.

World Health Organization's Olivier le Polain, responded to suggestions that the epidemic had peaked, asserting it's premature to conclude they have passed the peak period. Congolese Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba highlighted a decrease in daily cases and lauded ongoing response efforts but advised against complacency.

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