Ebola Efforts Show Progress, But Crisis Far from Over in Eastern Congo

U.N. officials announced Tuesday that efforts to combat Ebola in eastern Congo are starting to yield results; however, the outbreak remains substantial, requiring months to control fully.

Julien Harneis, the U.N. special Ebola coordinator, noted some progress, but emphasized the epidemic's vastness. Despite promising data from areas like Ituri, North Kivu’s situation is critical.

Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba mentioned a significant reduction in daily cases, yet urged sustained efforts. Overall, the outbreak continues to challenge containment strategies across Congolese provinces.