Ebola Efforts Show Progress, But Crisis Far from Over in Eastern Congo

U.N. officials report progress in combating Ebola in eastern Congo, though the epidemic remains significant. While certain areas show declines in cases, North Kivu faces alarming growth. Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba highlights reduced transmission rates, yet urges continued vigilance. Challenges persist in controlling the deadly outbreak across seven provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:33 IST
Ebola Efforts Show Progress, But Crisis Far from Over in Eastern Congo
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U.N. officials announced Tuesday that efforts to combat Ebola in eastern Congo are starting to yield results; however, the outbreak remains substantial, requiring months to control fully.

Julien Harneis, the U.N. special Ebola coordinator, noted some progress, but emphasized the epidemic's vastness. Despite promising data from areas like Ituri, North Kivu’s situation is critical.

Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba mentioned a significant reduction in daily cases, yet urged sustained efforts. Overall, the outbreak continues to challenge containment strategies across Congolese provinces.

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