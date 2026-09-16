Senate Health Committee Confronts Vaccine-Autism Myths Amid Measles Crisis

The U.S. Senate's health committee confronted the Trump administration's approach to vaccines as Senator Bill Cassidy pointed to misinformation as a contributing factor in Pennsylvania's recent measles deaths. Cassidy, the Republican chairman of the panel, expressed his frustration as he pressed the president's surgeon general pick to reject the debunked vaccine-autism link.

Senator Cassidy underscored the avoidability of vaccine-preventable diseases, criticizing health officials who make decisions influenced by ideology rather than science. Candidates for key health positions faced intense questioning, with Dr. Nicole Saphier being urged to clearly state that vaccines do not cause autism. Saphier conceded that the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is crucial in combating measles, dismissing the autism link.

The hearing also spotlighted gaps in health leadership, with multiple high-level positions still vacant. Despite the tensions, nominees seemed poised to progress, supported by Cassidy's vocal advocacy for scientifically sound vaccine policy and criticism of policies perceived to compromise children's safety.