International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. to raise age limit for vaping to 21, Trump says ahead of action next week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:51 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. to raise age limit for vaping to 21, Trump says ahead of action next week
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States plans to raise the age limit for vaping to 21, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give further details about the administration's regulatory plans or give a specific date for any announcements. U.S. health officials have been sounding the alarm amid a nationwide outbreak of serous lung illnesses linked to vaping, and have raised concerns about the use of electronic smoking devices, particularly among youth.

Trump called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration to study the issue in September and said regulators planned to ban all flavored e-cigarettes. Congress is also investigating the industry. Additionally, various U.S. states and localities have cracked down on the products, which have also faced numerous lawsuits.

"We have to take care of our kids most importantly so we're going to have an age limit of 21 or so," Trump said. Still, he acknowledged the interests of the vaping industry and said the administration was also weighing the impact of any action on jobs.

"We're talking about the age, we're talking about flavors we're also talking about keeping people working," he told reporters. The use of flavors such as mint and fruit to make vaping more appealing has also faced criticism from public health advocates and others. On Thursday, e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc said it would immediately halt U.S. sales of its mint-flavored nicotine cartridges.

Also Read: Moily asks PM to not permit import of dairy products, arecanut, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019