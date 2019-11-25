International Development News
Prepare a plan in 10 days for setting up Air Purifying Towers in Delhi: SC

“Why are people are being forced to live in gas chambers?” asked SC.

Image Credit: Flickr

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Center and Delhi government to chalk out a plan for installing 'Air Purifiers' at different locations in the national capital city.

"Keep differences aside and finalize a plan within 10 days for setting up purifying towers in different parts of the city," said the court when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash told that the conflicts between Delhi government and the Center are posing hurdles in solving the issue. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

During the hearing of the case, the court witnessed unusual high nerves from the bench and the judges came heavily on the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Anguished on inaction and non-compliance of previous orders of the court, Justice Mishra asked, "Why are people are being forced to live in gas chambers?". The court also rejected data and explanatitons of all the four Chief Secretaries, they presented to show that they are working in their respective states to address the issue.

SC bench also asked the officers to reply on why they should not be penalized? A notice was also issued to the Center and all the state governments to reply within six weeks on why people should not be compensated for non-availability of breath clean air and clean drinking water.

Please visit Live Discourse Your Right to Breath Clean Air: Technology, Trends and Narratives

