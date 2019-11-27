International Development News
Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

Radha Soami Satsang Beas Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam Dhillon passed away in a hospital in England early Wednesday morning.

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England
Image Credit: Youtube (Radha Soami Satsang Beas)

Radha Soami Satsang Beas Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife passed away in a hospital in England early Wednesday morning. Shabnam Dhillon had developed some complications after undergoing stomach surgery. She went to England on November 12, where she was operated upon on November 20. Shabnam had undergone a surgery earlier also in a Gurugram hospital.

A Dera official said she was survived by her husband and two sons -- Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon.

He said the sect chief had conveyed that the family had decided to bring back Shabnam's body to the Dera headquarters in Beas, adding that the body would be brought to India after completing all the formalities in the UK. Dera Radha Soami, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located at Beas town, nearly 45 km from Amritsar city. The Dera has a large number of followers in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief at the death of Shabnam Dhillon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

