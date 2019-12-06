Trials found ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy on newly diagnosed type-2 diabetes: Govt

Independent clinical trials conducted at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) revealed that ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type-two diabetes, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The diabetic population in the country is close to hitting an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025, which denotes that instances of the disease in the country is expected to witness an increase of 266 per cent, Naik said in a written reply.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), through its constituent laboratories -- CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), and CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), both in Lucknow, developed scientifically validated herbal product NBRMAP-DB as anti-diabetic formulation, the minister said. The product know-how was licensed to M/s AIMIL Pharma Ltd, Delhi, who are manufacturing and marketing it as BGR-34, across the country, he said.

"M/s AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, the licensee, carried out the clinical study of BGR-34 and the trial was registered in clinical trial registry of India. Further, the formulation has shown therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, as found in independent clinical trials conducted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi," Naik said. "The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, has been engaged in extending research-oriented ayurveda based on integrative health care services for management of 'madhumeha' which is diabetes mellitus," the Union minister said.

As part of their core activities, the CCRAS in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, has implemented and executed a programme -- integration of AYUSH (Ayurveda) component with NPCDCS (National Programme for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke) programme in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Surendranagar (Gujarat) and Gaya (Bihar) to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes by combining the strength of ayurveda and yoga. The programme was launched in 2016. It is now functional in 52 centres of the three identified districts through AYUSH-NPCDCS clinic/lifestyle modification clinics, established for prevention and management of selected NCDs by ayurvedic intervention, lifestyle modifications and yoga advice, Naik said.

He said the CCRAS had developed the AYUSH82 formulation for diabetes through scientific process of drug development and commercialized through National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for wider public utility. The CCRAS has published the documents -- Protocol on Prevention and Management for Diabetes Mellitus -- and a compendium of research articles on diabetes mellitus which are made available in the public domain for benefit of practitioner, physician and researchers.

