Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trials found ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy on newly diagnosed type-2 diabetes: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:51 IST
Trials found ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy on newly diagnosed type-2 diabetes: Govt

Independent clinical trials conducted at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) revealed that ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type-two diabetes, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The diabetic population in the country is close to hitting an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025, which denotes that instances of the disease in the country is expected to witness an increase of 266 per cent, Naik said in a written reply.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), through its constituent laboratories -- CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), and CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), both in Lucknow, developed scientifically validated herbal product NBRMAP-DB as anti-diabetic formulation, the minister said. The product know-how was licensed to M/s AIMIL Pharma Ltd, Delhi, who are manufacturing and marketing it as BGR-34, across the country, he said.

"M/s AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, the licensee, carried out the clinical study of BGR-34 and the trial was registered in clinical trial registry of India. Further, the formulation has shown therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, as found in independent clinical trials conducted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi," Naik said. "The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, has been engaged in extending research-oriented ayurveda based on integrative health care services for management of 'madhumeha' which is diabetes mellitus," the Union minister said.

As part of their core activities, the CCRAS in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, has implemented and executed a programme -- integration of AYUSH (Ayurveda) component with NPCDCS (National Programme for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke) programme in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Surendranagar (Gujarat) and Gaya (Bihar) to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes by combining the strength of ayurveda and yoga. The programme was launched in 2016. It is now functional in 52 centres of the three identified districts through AYUSH-NPCDCS clinic/lifestyle modification clinics, established for prevention and management of selected NCDs by ayurvedic intervention, lifestyle modifications and yoga advice, Naik said.

He said the CCRAS had developed the AYUSH82 formulation for diabetes through scientific process of drug development and commercialized through National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for wider public utility. The CCRAS has published the documents -- Protocol on Prevention and Management for Diabetes Mellitus -- and a compendium of research articles on diabetes mellitus which are made available in the public domain for benefit of practitioner, physician and researchers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel voices 'deep shame' on first visit to Auschwitz

Oswiecim Poland, Dec 6 AFP Angela Merkel visited the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Friday for the first time as chancellor and said admitting Nazi crimes was a key part of Germanys identity that could combat growing anti-Semitism. Rem...

UPDATE 5-Three killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Three people including a suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others were injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military insta...

Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps AEC Training Centre here. According to sources, the incident oc...

Nationals owner: Can't re-sign Strasburg and Rendon

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner is ready to say goodbye to Stephen Strasburg or Anthony Rendon. Hes still optimistic the World Series champions wont lose both premier free agents. We really can only afford to have one of those two gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019