Kota's JK Lon Hospital to get a new OPD block soon

Rajasthan Local Self Government Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Monday directed officials to construct separate out patient department (OPD) blocks for JK Lon Hospital and Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital in Kota district to ensure patients do not face problems. This comes in the backdrop of more than 100 infant deaths at JK Lon Hospital last month that led to widespread criticism.

Dhariwal chaired a meeting with officials at MBS Hospital on Sunday and instructed them to make an assessment by discussing the requirement of necessary equipment and building expansion for facilities in both the hospitals, according to an official statement. He also instructed the officials to change the facade of the main building in JK Lon Hospital and include necessary facilities in the new OPD block including adequate space for parking vehicles.

Along with the proposed OPD block, a neonatal intensive care unit and paediatric intensive care unit ward at JK Lon Hospital was also proposed and Dhariwal instructed the engineers of the Urban Improvement Trust to submit a report under the Smart Cities scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

