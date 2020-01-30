Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Antimicrobial Crisis: New Antibiotics Could Avert 230,000 Deaths Per Year

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Florence
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:44 IST
The Antimicrobial Crisis: New Antibiotics Could Avert 230,000 Deaths Per Year

The introduction of new antibiotics would reduce the number of deaths related to superbugs from 50-55% to 10-15%: if these new antibiotics were used, one third of lives would be saved with more than 230,000 deaths averted at a global level per year, 11,000 of which only in Europe.

Recent clinical studies presented at the International Symposium organized by the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini held in Genova, where leading experts came together for an update on antimicrobial resistance, support these findings.

Every year infections related to antibiotic-resistant superbugs kill 700,000 people worldwide, 33,000 of which in Europe. Numbers which are set to rise dramatically but "through a proper and earlier use of the novel antibiotics, some of which already on the market and others potentially upcoming in the next months, we could reduce the number of deaths by one third, as demonstrated in several pivotal clinical studies involving approximately one thousand patients affected by Klebsiella pneumonia," commented Matteo Bassetti, Chairman of SITA, the Italian Society of Anti-infective Therapy.

However, these new molecules are failing to reach patients as highlighted by the recent warning issued by the WHO: today, more than ever, antimicrobial resistance is a global threat which calls for immediate solutions to be found. The decline in private investments and a lack of innovation in the development path of new antibiotics will undermine the efforts made to tackle drug-resistant infections.

It is necessary that institutions, at different levels, and the pharmaceutical industry partner to strengthen their efforts and contribute with sustainable investments to the discovery and development of innovative treatments.

"A number of these new molecules have already been approved by the Food Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. It's clear that there are some issues in their adoption in the clinical practice despite being recognized as lifesaving weapons, as the new cancer treatments are, and should be introduced in therapeutic algorithms to be used properly, in an empiric way, and as earlier as possible to treat critically ill patients for whom a delay in starting the right treatment will impact on mortality rates and clinical outcome," stated Marin Kollef, Professor of Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine.

"The successful advances in modern medicine as in surgical procedures, internal medicine, immunopathology, transplants, and cancer treatments allow for more efficient and refined procedures saving a huge number of lives but with no new antibiotics multidrug resistant hospital acquired infections threaten to reverse the miracles of the last half century," concluded Pierluigi Viale, Vice Chairman of SITA, the Italian Society of Anti-infective Therapy.

This is one of the reasons why experts are suggesting that regulatory requirements and market access procedures for new antibiotics need to be aligned with those implemented for the newest and most innovative cancer drugs, introducing simplified and accelerated approval pathways.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017025/Menarini_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Titan and KVIC come together to create watch to celebrate Khadi: Gadkari

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, paying tribute on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari, launched the limited edition of Khadi wristwatches in New Delhi today. The Minister of State MSME, ...

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020