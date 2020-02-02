Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Sunday that the second patient from Kerala to be detected with coronavirus in India had sat next to the person who was diagnosed with the first case of the deadly virus, on the flight from China, which had brought back Indians from Wuhan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:20 IST
2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Helath Minister Harsh Vardhan talking to media persons in New Delhi on Sunday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Sunday that the second patient from Kerala to be detected with coronavirus in India had sat next to the person who was diagnosed with the first case of the deadly virus, on the flight from China, which had brought back Indians from Wuhan. "We have investigated the history of the second case of coronavirus. This is another student who was in touch with the first case in China itself for the last two-three days. In the flight also the second patient sat next to the first patient," said Harsh Vardhan.

This morning the state health minister said that a second case of the novel coronavirus in India was reported again from Kerala, adding that the patient was being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha medical college. She, however, said that the state government was waiting for results from the Pune Virology Institute. The first case too had arisen from Kerala, three days ago.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world. The confirmed cases of coronavirus in China have now surged past 14,000. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China. Several countries including India have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis.

Earlier today, India evacuated 323 Indian nationals and seven Maldives citizens, from Wuhan in a special Air India flight. Earlier 324 Indians had been evacuated on Saturday too from Wuhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7

The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, acc...

Delhi polls: Cong promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units

The Congress on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi. The manifesto...

Sovereignty comes first: Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks

Britain laid out a tough opening stance for future talks with the European Union on Sunday, saying it would set its own agenda rather than meeting the blocs rules to ensure frictionless trade.After officially leaving the EU on Friday, Brita...

56 villages in Goa notified as urban areas, Cong opposes move

The BJP government in Goa has declared 56 villages across nine talukas in the state as urban areas. A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday. However, a Congress leader condemned the move saying the government cannot do whateve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020