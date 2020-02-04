Swine flu cases detected in Manipur while testing for

Two swine flu cases have been detected out of six samples sent for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior Manipur health official said on Tuesday. Six samples of people entering the state were sent to the National Institute of Biology in Pune to test for coronavirus, Director of Manipur Health Services, K Rajo told reporters.

"We have received three reports so far. Though none of them tested positive for coronavirus, the swine flu virus has been detected in two of them," the official said. Of the two affected persons, one had recently visited China while the other came in contact with that person, Rajo said.

Rajo said being a "mild case" of swine flu, the affected persons will be monitored through "home isolation" and their family members will be provided with medicines. The official said that five centers have been opened in the different border towns of the state and at the Imphal International Airport to screen people for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, neighboring Mizoram has begun screening people entering the state through the India-Myanmar border, officials said. A screening center has been set up at Zokhawthar in the border district of Champhai, besides one at Lengpui Airport, they said.

The health department said that no coronavirus cases have been detected in the state so far and urged people not to believe in rumors making rounds on social media. It said two medical students who had returned from China on January 15 have tested negative for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.