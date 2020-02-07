Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What we know and do not know about the new coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 04:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 04:03 IST
FACTBOX-What we know and do not know about the new coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The spread of a new coronavirus in mainland China and to more than two dozen countries and regions beyond is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus: HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUS?

The coronavirus family of viruses includes the common cold and more serious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Many of those with the new virus who have died had pre-existing medical conditions or were elderly, those with weakened immune systems.

Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, cough and breathing difficulties. Statistics from China indicate that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS, which killed about 10% of infected individuals. The MERS outbreak in 2012 had a fatality rate of about 35%.

Scientists have labeled the new virus 2019-nCoV. (Graphic-Comparing new coronavirus to SARS and MERS: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GK6YVK)

HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED AND HOW CAN IT BE PREVENTED? The virus can be transmitted via droplets when an infected person breathes out, coughs or sneezes, and can also spread via contaminated surfaces such as door handles.

Experts have said it is more easily transmitted than the SARS virus. The incubation period is up to 14 days. People may be able to infect others before symptoms appear. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that people frequently wash hands, cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

DO FACE MASKS HELP? "We recommend the use of masks for people who have symptoms ... because the virus transmits through droplets," says medical expert Sylvie Briand.

But they do not guarantee protection against infection. "For people who don't have symptoms, the mask, in fact, is not useful," Briand says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face masks are not required for the general public. IS THERE ANY TREATMENT?

There is no vaccine or known effective treatment, according to the WHO. Chinese scientists were able to identify the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus and shared it publicly. Scientists in Australia have developed a lab-grown version of the virus, a step toward creating a vaccine.

Drugmakers around the globe expect to begin testing experimental vaccines on humans in about three months. WHERE HAS IT SPREAD?

About 99% of the more than 30,000 cases have been reported in mainland China. Nearly 230 cases have been reported in about 27 other countries and regions, a Reuters tally based on official statements shows. Over 600 people have died in China, most in and around the city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year. One person has died in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, both following visits to Wuhan.

Singapore, Thailand, and Japan have the most cases outside of China It took the new coronavirus 48 days to infect the first 1,000 people. It took SARS 130 days to infect 1,000 people. It took MERS 2.5 years to infect 1,000 people.

WHAT ARE AUTHORITIES DOING? The Chinese government has virtually locked down the central province of Hubei, home to 60 million people, and it's capital Wuhan.

China is facing mounting isolation as airlines suspend flights to its cities. The United States and Australia have banned entry to foreign nationals who have recently traveled to China.

Many countries have evacuated their citizens from Hubei and are putting them in quarantine or isolation upon return. The WHO has not recommended travel or trade curbs with China.

WHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROM? It is believed to have originated in a food market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another species.

Genetics of the new virus https://tmsnrt.rs/2vAU9KZ)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the teams home arena and scene of many of his greatest ...

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyers extortion trial on Thursday he became very, very upset upon learning that Avenatti planned to publicize his c...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike

Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams.Spanish striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup Baldwins buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 ButlerKamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020