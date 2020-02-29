S.Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150

South Korea reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

The new cases added to the 594 confirmed earlier in the day. Together they logged a record daily increase in infections since South Korea confirmed its first patient on Jan. 20.

