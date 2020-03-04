France's Macron and Trump agree to coordinate on coronavirus within G7

French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to coordinate efforts to fight the coronavirus under American leadership of the Group of Seven countries, Macron said in a tweet after a phone call with Trump.

"Excellent discussion with @realDonaldTrump," Macron tweeted. "To better deal with Covid-19, we are ready to coordinate our scientific, health and economic response within the framework of the US G7 Presidency."

An Elysee official said Macron had suggested the idea to use the G7 forum to accelerate efforts to fight the disease. "President Trump thought that was a very good idea and the right forum," the official said.

