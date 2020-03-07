Saudi Arabia limits arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to airports over coronavirus - SPA
Saudi Arabia limited on Saturday land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only, with arrivals from the three countries temporarily limited to three airports as a precaution taken over the spread of the coronavirus, Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The three airports are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, SPA added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- United Arab Emirates
- Jeddah
- Dammam
- Riyadh
ALSO READ
Kuwait stops all flights to and from Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak
Iraq, Kuwait on alert as coronavirus deaths rise in Iran
Kuwait says three people who traveled to Iran have new coronavirus - KUNA
Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases
Bahrain, Kuwait announce first coronavirus cases: state media