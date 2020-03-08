Left Menu
U.S. conservative conference CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 07:14 IST
Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, said an attendee of its annual Washington-area conference last month has tested positive for coronavirus.

"A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," said a statement by the American Conservative Union, the host of the event. The conference was attended by numerous high-profile conservative political figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The organizer said the affected person had "no interaction" with Trump or Pence and did not attend events in the conference's main hall.

The conference took place Feb. 26 to 29 in Fort Washington, Maryland, just outside the District of Columbia. Other prominent speakers at the conference this year included Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner.

"The Trump administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials," the American Conservative Union's statement said. Asked about the development later on Saturday, Trump told reporters in Florida he was not concerned and planned to continue to hold political rallies.

