Bangladesh confirms first three coronavirus cases

  • Dhaka
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 18:27 IST
Representative image

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, a senior health official said. The affected people--two men and one woman-- were aged between 20 and 35 and two of them had recently returned from Italy while the third is a relative of one of the returnees, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research.

"Three Bangladesh nationals have tested positive on Saturday for coronavirus in the country. Two of the infected recently returned from Italy," she told reporters here. Italy has seen the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus infection in the European region with the toll reaching 233 on Saturday. The government has imposed strict restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly virus. China, where the coronavirus epidemic broke out, continued to witness fatalities due to the infection with the toll on Sunday reaching 3,097. Flora also said three more Bangladesh nationals who came in contact with the infected people were being quarantined.

Bangladesh recently restricted the entry of people from four major coronavirus-prone countries of Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Kuwait without the virus-free medical certificates in its efforts to prevent the outbreak of the disease. "Our strategy is to detect coronavirus cases in soonest possible time and put them in isolation," Flora said.

