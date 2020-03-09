Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House plays down U.S. coronavirus concerns; stock markets plunge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:46 IST
White House plays down U.S. coronavirus concerns; stock markets plunge

The Trump administration on Monday downplayed the threat posed by the widening coronavirus outbreak, while U.S. stock markets plummeted after the open of trading on fears of a looming global recession.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus was at 566 on Monday, including 22 deaths, according to state public health authorities and a running national tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University center tracking the outbreak. About three-fourths of the 50 U.S. states have reported infections.

"Right now we're telling people to act as if this is a severe flu season," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in an interview with Fox News from West Palm Beach, where President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Florida resort. Grisham also said the Trump administration was working with California officials managing the cruise ship Grand Princess as they prepared on Monday to send 2,400 passengers to quarantine centers at four military bases across the country.

"We're working hard to get that ship home," she said. The coronavirus originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. The outbreak has killed 3,800 globally and rattled investors, who fear it could lead to a global recession.

Major U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Monday in step with sell-offs in overseas markets. Trading was halted as the S&P 500 index fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15-minute cutout put in place after the last financial crisis. As the coronavirus spreads, daily life in United States has been increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

To contain the outbreak in China, the government quarantined millions of people for weeks. Italy has announced similar measures, locking down 16 million people in the north of the country. Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, told CNN the outbreak was an evolving situation and the United States was in a "fog of war" similar to the early days of the HIV and bird flu epidemics.

Fauci and other health officials say older Americans, especially those with chronic medical concerns, probably should avoid big social gatherings, cruise ships and airline flights, given the rapid spread of coronavirus. Warnings from Fauci and others about the need for greater "social distancing" - the practice of minimizing unnecessary contact in public settings - came amid the disclosure of a high-profile example of the risks now inherent in large gatherings.

Senator Ted Cruz and another U.S. lawmaker announced over the weekend that they would self-quarantine after coming in contact at a conservative political conference with an attendee who later tested positive for coronavirus. Trump also attended the event, but Grisham said she was confident the president would not get sick.

"I have no problem thinking that he's going to be just fine and just healthy," she said. The president "is quite a handwasher. He uses hand sanitizer. He's not concerned about this at all." In a tweet, Trump criticized news media organizations' coverage of the outbreak and accused Democrats of hyping the situation "far beyond what the facts would warrant."

As recently as Saturday, the Republican president said he would continue to hold political rallies, which sometimes draw up to 20,000 people. The leading Democrats competing to challenge him in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, have not canceled any campaign events so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Rs 745 cr released for GPF, advances of employees in Punjab

Punjabs Finance Department on Monday released Rs 745 crore on account of the General Provident Fund GPF and advances of employees, besides all centrally sponsored schemes up to March 6, 2020. An official spokesperson said that funds to the ...

Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted allegations about cash distribution in a case pertaining to his election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money ...

EXPLAINER-Why have two Afghans appointed themselves president?

Two rival Afghan politicians appointed themselves president on Monday following a disputed election, a stand-off that threatens political turbulence days after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led fo...

U.S. church group heads back from Holy Land after virus scare - Palestinian mayor

Thirteen Americans were heading home from the Holy Land on Monday after they were cleared in a coronavirus scare, the mayor of the Palestinian town where they were quarantined said.The group, from the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020