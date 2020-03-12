Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus, UK exempted

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 07:03 IST
Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus, UK exempted

Under pressure to act, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.

Trump said the travel restrictions did not apply to the United Kingdom. He did not provide a list of countries but said simply the restrictions applied to all of Europe. The president, who faces re-election in November, took the dramatic step in a somber Oval Office speech as he battles to address the health and economic shocks to Americans and responds to mounting criticism that he has underplayed the threat from the mushrooming coronavirus crisis.

“We are marshalling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," he said. "This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

As the U.S. stock market took another hit from the virus on Wednesday, Trump said he would take emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to the illness. He said he was instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain businesses and individuals affected.

Trump added he was also instructing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday nights games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host Oklahoma City Thunder w...

Agriculture Minister classifies drought and unlocks funding for farmers

Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has today classified the drought in the North Island, parts of the South Island and the Chathams as a large-scale adverse event, unlocking up to 2 million in Government funding to support farmers and grow...

Trump suspends travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus, UK exempted

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday. The president, who faces...

Twitter: At least half of our global workforce will be women by 2025

Twitter on Wednesday released its annual Inclusion Diversity Report for March 2020 with bold new commitments to cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive global workforce.The social networking platform has set an ambitious target of increasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020