Left Menu
Development News Edition

IATA urges governments to support airlines in wake of U.S. travel ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:23 IST
IATA urges governments to support airlines in wake of U.S. travel ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The airlines industry body called on governments on Thursday to support transatlantic carriers hit by cash-flow problems due to the coronavirus crisis by offering measures such as credit lines and tax breaks. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), in a statement issued a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced U.S. travel curbs on much of continental Europe, said that the U.S.-Germany, U.S.-France, and U.S.-Italy markets were facing the heaviest hits.

IATA urged the U.S. and other governments that have imposed travel restrictions to follow the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO), saying this meant that measures that significantly interfere with international traffic may only be justified at the start of an outbreak to gain time. "Without a lifeline from governments we will have a sectoral financial crisis piled on top of the public health emergency," said IATA director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump suggests Olympics could 'postpone' for a year

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could be postponed for a year, as organizers insist the Games will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak. Maybe they postpone it for a year, Trump told reporters ...

India's first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become Indias first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Thursday. Sta...

Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she came down with flu-like symptoms and was tested for the new coronavirus, according to an official statement on Thursday. The 48-year-old Liberal lead...

Europe is new epicenter of coronavirus pandemic

Officials on both sides of the Atlantic say Europe is the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. CDC Director Robert Redfield told U.S. lawmakers in House hearing that within the world now, over 70 per cent of new cases are linked to Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020