Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:38 IST
Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls and bans public gatherings and events to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Announcing the move on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said universities and schools would be closed for two weeks and all tourist sites and all sports facilities and cinemas would also be shut. Jordan's only confirmed COVID-19 case left hospital on Friday after treatment, but the country is concerned about the speed at which the virus has spread in neighbouring countries.

It has already closed its borders with Egypt, Iraq, Syria, and the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel. Cargo and commercial traffic is exempted from the sea port, land crossing and airport closures to ensure the continued supply of goods and commodities.

In a televised speech, Razzaz called on citizens to stay at home as much as possible, adding that the measures were needed because of the "unprecedented" nature of the global epidemic. "The situation around us is from bad to worse and we are not isolated," Razzaz said, adding that the restrictions would be reviewed periodically.

The draconian moves also involved a ban on all prayers in mosques and churches across the country and the halting of all hospital and prison visits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

GST hike to hit domestic sales, make mobile phones costlier

The GST Councils decision to hike tax on mobile phones to 18 per cent will make handsets costlier and hit domestic consumption as well as Make in India programme, industry players said on Saturday. This was time for statesmanship especially...

RKFC-TRAU I-League match cancelled

The I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC was cancelled on Saturday due to unavailability of permission from the local administration, the national football body said. The match was significant as the battle for the second spot...

Temperature checks for all in close contact with Trump

The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Out of an abundance of caution, t...

First French prisoner, senator test positive for coronavirus

A prisoner has tested positive for coronavirus in France, where many jails are overstretched, as well as a senator, officials said Saturday, describing them as the first such cases. Hundreds of anti-government yellow vest protesters meanwhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020