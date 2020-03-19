Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spaniards in lockdown bang pots in protest during king's speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 03:27 IST
Spaniards in lockdown bang pots in protest during king's speech

Banging pots and pans from their balconies, thousands of Spaniards under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic nearly drowned out King Felipe's broadcast address to the nation on Wednesday in protest over a scandal involving his father.

Repeating an earlier protest at noon, people in central Madrid, summoned by a call on social media, demanded that former King Juan Carlos donate millions he had reportedly received from Saudi Arabia to the struggling health system. "The applause is for those who take care of us. The pans are for the corruption money to go to our health system," leftist movement Mas Pais said in a tweet.

Spaniards have also been coming to their balconies to cheer health workers during the lockdown in Europe's second worst-hit country by the virus after Italy. They have been confined to their homes since Saturday for all but essential outings. Even in the traditionally conservative neighborhoods of Madrid the noise of the banging of pots and pans was deafening, nearly silencing Felipe's uplifting words urging Spaniards to beat the epidemic together.

"Now we must put aside our differences. We must unite around the same objective: to overcome this serious situation. And we have to do it together ... with serenity and confidence, but also with determination and energy," Felipe said. It was his first extraordinary address to the nation since 2017, at the height of a constitutional crisis caused by a short-lived declaration of independence by Catalan separatists.

On Wednesday night, the sound of pots and pans rang, too, in the streets of Barcelona, where the protest had been called by separatist parties. King Felipe said on Sunday he had renounced his inheritance from his father, former King Juan Carlos, and stripped the ex-monarch of his palace allowance.

A Swiss newspaper has reported that while he was king, Juan Carlos accepted $100 million from Saudi Arabia. Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 after nearly 40 years on the throne, has not commented on the report. The royal household said in a statement that Juan Carlos had not told his son about the Saudi funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus border curbs disrupt EU food supplies, says industry

Restrictions imposed by some European Union countries at their borders with other members of the bloc in response to the coronavirus outbreak are disrupting food supplies, representatives of the industry and farmers said on Thursday.More th...

Danish fort in Nagapattinam district closed for public till

Mar 31 Nagapattinam TN, Mar 19 PTI The Tamil Nadu archeology department has ordered the closure of the famous Dansborg fort in this district till March 31, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The majestic Dansb...

TN reports one more coronavirus case, number goes up to three

A 21-year-old student who arrived here two days ago from Ireland has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of cases in Tamil Nadu to three, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Thursday. The minister said the man was stable a...

Teens who feel empowered less likely to commit sexual violence, bullying: Study

Adolescents who feel personally empowered are less likely to bully, harass or commit acts of sexual violence, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, also found that teens who think their frien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020