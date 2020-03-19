Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners to curb spread of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:34 IST
New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners to curb spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand closed its borders to all foreigners from midnight on Thursday, as it stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that citizens and permanent residents can still return, but their options are running out as many commercial airlines are canceling flights. "I'm not willing to tolerate risk at our borders," Ardern told a media conference.

"Today's decision stops any tourist, or temporary visa holders such as students or temporary workers, from coming to and entering into New Zealand," the prime minister said. New Zealand so far has 28 cases of coronavirus infection, but no deaths. Globally, total infections have crossed the 200,000 marks while more than 8,000 people have died.

The announcement came shortly after neighboring Australia also placed a travel ban on non-residents and non-citizens. Ardern said New Zealanders' partners, legal guardians or any dependent children traveling with them may return. She also said people who have already boarded and on their way will still be able to land.

The new border restrictions also apply to South Pacific countries, which were previously exempted from some travel restrictions. Ardern said cargo would still be allowed entry.

"Our shelves will be stocked...there is no reason to panic buy," she said after the country earlier ordered indoor events with more than 100 people be canceled. Earlier this week, New Zealand announced one of the largest per-capita stimulus packages in the world, amounting to 4% of its GDP, in an attempt to soften the negative economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Ardern acknowledged the bans will have an impact on the economy but it was needed to stop the spread of the virus. "If we slow down COVID-19, if we break it into small waves of cases rather than the overwhelming numbers experienced in other countries, that is how we help our jobs and economy too," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Up to USD 200 billion in emergency aid needed for airlines amid pandemic: IATA

Up to USD 200 billion is needed to rescue the worlds airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistanceSupport ...

MEA beefing up Covid Control room, says coordinator Dammu Ravi

The Ministry of External Affairs is strengthening the Covid Control room, said coordinator Dammu Ravi, adding that a team of officers is continuously responding to calls and queries of Indians over the recent coronavirus outbreak from acros...

How people react to fake news on Twitter, Facebook decoded

When it comes to fake news on Facebook and Twitter, some users outright ignore it, many take it at face value, some investigate whether it is true while others get suspicious, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Washington U...

Haryana closes Sabji Mandis, Kisan Bazars due to coronavirus

Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board on Thursday has ordered the closure of all Sabji Mandis and Kisan Bazars across the state till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.All farmersvegetable markets shall remain closed till Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020