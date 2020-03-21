Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland shuts schools until Easter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:03 IST
Poland shuts schools until Easter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Poland's government has declared a state of epidemic and will cancel school classes until Easter, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as it aims to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are today introducing a state of epidemic...which gives us new prerogatives but also gives us new responsibilities. We have decided to cancel lessons until Easter. It is a difficult but important decision," he told a Friday news conference. Poland had cancelled classes for students earlier this month until March 25 and shut its borders to foreigners in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

It also shuttered museums, theaters and cinemas and limited public gatherings to no more than 50 people. In response to a question on whether the May 10 presidential elections would be called off as a result of the change to a state of epidemic, Morawiecki said, "No, it doesn't mean elections at a later date."

Multiple opposition candidates have called for the election to be officially postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Poland currently has 411 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Boeing Says Co Will Suspend Its Dividend Until Further Notice

Boeing Co CEO DAVE CALHOUN AND BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY KELLNER WILL FORGO ALL PAY UNTIL END OF YEAR COMPANY WILL SUSPEND ITS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BOEING WILL EXTEND ITS PAUSE OF ANY SHARE REPURCHASING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source tex...

Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washingtons response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said FridayNeither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had c...

UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths.The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the...

Athletes battle anxiety as coronavirus turns life upside down

With the coronavirus pandemic turning daily life upside down and confining people indoors, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams shared an increasingly common sentiment on social media - Every little thing makes me really crazy.With glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020