U.S. Senate's coronavirus package would be worth more than $2 trillion - White House adviser

The coronavirus stimulus package being negotiated by the U.S. Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday. "The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP," Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Kudlow said: "That's correct."

“We’re just trying to cover the right bases,” Kudlow said as he entered the talks. “It’s a problem of weeks and months, not years. We just want a bridge.” Kudlow also said lawmakers are considering a payroll tax holiday for small businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

